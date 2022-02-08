 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics