Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.