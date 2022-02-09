 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics