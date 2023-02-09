Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect…