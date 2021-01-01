 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:03 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

