Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.