Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

