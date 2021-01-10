Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Sno…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds sh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect p…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 d…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect…
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It l…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds light an…