Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.