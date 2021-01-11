Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Sno…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies toda…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect p…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 d…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds light an…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's …