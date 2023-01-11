Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.