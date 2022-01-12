 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics