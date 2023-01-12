Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Mooresv…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Per…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. M…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.