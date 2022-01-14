Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.