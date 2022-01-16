 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Mooresville, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics