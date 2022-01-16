It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Mooresville, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
