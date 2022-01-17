Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.