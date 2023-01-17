 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

