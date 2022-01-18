Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.