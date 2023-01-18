Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
