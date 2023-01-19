Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
