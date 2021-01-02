Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Outdo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcaste…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Periods …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Win…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 18-degree l…