Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Local Weather

