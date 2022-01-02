 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics