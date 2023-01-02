Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:38 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
