 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics