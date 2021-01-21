Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain t…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cl…