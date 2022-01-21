 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics