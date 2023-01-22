 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio