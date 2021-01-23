Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
