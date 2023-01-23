 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

