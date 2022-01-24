Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.