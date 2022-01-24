Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
