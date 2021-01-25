Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
