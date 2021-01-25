Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.