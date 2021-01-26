 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

