Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.