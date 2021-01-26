Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …
This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresvill…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresvi…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …