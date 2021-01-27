Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
