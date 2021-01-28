Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.