Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
