Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents shoul…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 d…
This evening in Mooresville: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…