Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
