Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:03 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.