Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EST until MON 2:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.