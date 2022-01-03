 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EST until MON 2:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

