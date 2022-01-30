 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

