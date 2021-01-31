 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics