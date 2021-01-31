Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
