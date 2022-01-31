 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

