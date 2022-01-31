Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.