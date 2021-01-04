 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics