Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chanc…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall arou…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees…