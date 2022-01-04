 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics