Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Mooresville, NC

Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.