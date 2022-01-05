Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chanc…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall arou…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees…