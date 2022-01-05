 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

