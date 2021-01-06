Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.