Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
