Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
