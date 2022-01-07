 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

