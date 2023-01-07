Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
This evening in Mooresville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. M…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees to…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and var…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…