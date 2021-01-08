Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The area will s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forca…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Outdo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds sh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Sno…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 d…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect p…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect…
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It l…