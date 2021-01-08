 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

